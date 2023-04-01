US President Joe Biden mixed up the name of the city of Rolling Fork in Mississippi, where he spoke after the hurricane. The event was broadcast on Friday, March 31, by the White House.

While giving a speech to local residents, the American leader misspoke twice, calling Rolling Fork “Rolling Stone.” For the second time, the president was pointed out to his oversight.

“What did I say? Rolling Fork, and I said Rolling Stone. The thought process is going on,” Biden replied.

Earlier, on March 24, speaking in the Canadian Parliament, the US President made a slip of the tongue and praised China instead of Canada for agreeing to accept another 15,000 migrants a year from Latin American countries in exchange for Washington’s support in deporting those who were identified as illegally entering the country.

Former White House doctor, Republican Congressman Ronnie Jackson on February 27 called Biden’s condition a threat to the United States. Due to the “cognitive decline” of the American president, “people can die,” he added.

In late January, Biden, during a speech in Virginia, joked that he was considered stupid because of his constant reservations, but then he immediately misspoke again and incorrectly named a member of the US House of Representatives.

80-year-old Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history, his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among citizens. His strange behavior and frequent mistakes lead many Americans to question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding the plane.