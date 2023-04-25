Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Next week, the “Coordination Framework”, the largest political bloc in Iraq, will hold an important meeting with the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani, to discuss the new changes at the level of ministers, governors and directors.

Yesterday, the leader in the framework, Turki Al-Atbi, said, “The Prime Minister has developed a comprehensive vision for the file of change based on the principle of a fair technical assessment of performance, whether for ministerial portfolios, governors, or directors of some government institutions.”

Al-Atbi added, “An important meeting of the coordination framework, in the presence of Al-Sudani, will be held next week in Baghdad,” expecting that “the prime minister will present his vision of changes.”

And the leader in the coordination framework indicated that “any change that Al-Sudani makes will be among the positive reasons,” indicating that the change may be delayed for weeks, but the decision is in the hands of the Prime Minister in the end. In the context, sources from within the “coordinating framework” indicated that Al-Sudani is determined to make a ministerial change in the cabinet formation in which all political forces participate, with the exception of the “Sadr movement” and the two Kurdish parties, the “Kurdistan Democratic Party” and “the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan”, after He assumed power last October.