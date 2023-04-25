Washington (Union, agencies)

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced yesterday, Monday, that the parties to the conflict in Sudan agreed to a three-day ceasefire, starting today, Tuesday.

“Following intense negotiations over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire, starting at midnight on April 24, and lasting for 72 hours,” Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken confirmed that the United States is also working with partners to form a committee to negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Sudan.

Yesterday, the US Secretary of State met his Kenyan counterpart in Washington to discuss peace efforts in Sudan. Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that there are no current plans to send peacekeepers or American soldiers to Sudan, noting that the United States is preparing to send pieces of the American fleet to help its nationals who wish to leave Sudan. Yesterday, White House spokesman John Kirby warned of the seriousness of the security situation, saying that “an additional evacuation of American citizens is not allowed.”

The White House pointed out that “the United States has military capabilities in the region that can be deployed in emergency situations,” without specifying the nature of the emergency it mentioned. The source stated that Washington “is in constant contact with the head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, with the aim of reaching a ceasefire.”