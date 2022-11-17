In the details, the Iraqi Prime Minister decided to relieve the head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, Nael Saad, and the director of Baghdad International Airport, Ali Taqi, from their positions, in connection with the two fires that broke out at Baghdad International Airport.

At dawn today, Thursday, a new fire broke out in a hall inside Baghdad airport, without causing casualties, and firefighting personnel intervened to put it out, which is the second in just 3 days in a country suffering from dilapidated infrastructure.

The fire affected the two-storey VIP hall, according to an official statement issued by the Civil Defense Directorate.

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani went to the airport to “follow up the investigation on the ground,” which was opened to determine the causes of the accident, according to his office.

The civil defense statement stated that “the fire that broke out on the ground floor of the VIP lounge and a number of travel offices and civil defense teams had to break the locks and enter those burning offices to finish the extinguishing and cooling work without recording human casualties while limiting material damage,” according to France. Press.

The statement added, “The civil defense requested to open an investigation and summon a forensic expert to take samples and determine the reasons for the outbreak of the fire,” according to the French agency.

A limited fire broke out, last Tuesday, in one of the airport terminals, causing three minor cases of suffocation.

Baghdad International Airport has not undergone any major modernization since its opening in the eighties of the last century during the reign of Saddam Hussein.