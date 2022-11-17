You will surely know what YouTube Shorts are, they are short videos that can be published on the app that the company decided to include some time ago following in the footsteps of TikTok, the famous social network that has become very popular in recent years. Anyway The feature will be updated soon, so stay tuned!

YouTube Shorts, no copyright up to 60 seconds of music!

If you usually post on YouTube the famous YouTube Shorts, you will surely be aware of the importance of using background music. Well, until now a major problem had limited the creativity of influencers, i.e. the possibility of using songs subject to copyright only up to a maximum of 15 seconds, if you didn’t want to risk running into some problem or complaint.

However, this situation is about to change: in the next few weeks it will be possible to implement them YouTube Shorts up to 60 seconds without worrying about copyright! Unfortunately not all songs will be subject to this change yet, some will still remain anchored to 15 seconds while others will reach 30, but it is certainly a much appreciated improvement that leaves more freedom to content creators.

If you are worried about making a mistake, fear not because when you select a track you will know in advance how long you will be able to use it, in order to be able to choose the most suitable one. In short, an excellent novelty that we can’t wait to use on our devices!