The players of the Iranian basketball team are being harshly criticized by the official press of the Persian country for having kept silent during the playing of the anthem of the Islamic Republic of Iran during an international match. Ten of the 12 members of the national team did not sing the anthem before their match against Mongolia at the FIBA ​​Asian Cup for Women in Bangkok.

In what appears to be a show of support for the protests that took place across the country last year, the basketball players remained silent with a serious face and their heads held high as the anthem played. In some videos shared on social networks, only two of them appear to be murmuring.

(You may be interested in: Less rights, more poverty and punishment for women: two years of Taliban rule).

The response from the official Iranian media was immediate, describing the players as “traitors”, “manipulated women” and “losers”. The official agency Mizan, which is under the Judiciary, stated that the silence of the players had generated many questions, not only among sports lovers, but also throughout society. Mizan also considered this act “strange and painful” and interpreted it as a lack of respect for the national uniform.

The official agency of the Judiciary asked the players to apologize to the Iranian people for this “bitter and unfortunate incident.” In addition, he urged the country’s Basketball Federation to take measures to prevent the players from continuing their activities.



(It may interest you: The soldiers in Afghanistan and their hard and great hidden role).

Iranian basketball team players accused of treason for not singing the anthem.

The Fars agency, linked to the Revolutionary Guard, accused the players of being manipulated by foreign enemies and questioned who was directing them to act this way.

In another context, several famous athletes have expressed their support for the protests that broke out in Iran last year after the death of Mahsa Amini in September, who died after being detained by the Morale Police for not wearing the correct veil. Among them stands out the case of Elnaz Rekabi, a climber who competed in Seoul without wearing a veil and who was received in Tehran as a “champion”. Despite public enthusiasm, The Iranian authorities did not share the athlete’s action and she had to apologize in public.

This incident comes a month before the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini. For its part, the men’s soccer team also chose to remain silent during its match against England in the World Cup in Qatar. Amid these various displays of protest, Iranian society continues to grapple with issues of gender, identity, and expression in a complex political and cultural context.

More news

Video: climber dies on the K2 mountain and accuses his colleagues of not helping him

Syria: MSF warns of consequences of non-renewal of cross-border resolution

Saudi Arabia hosts international meeting to find a solution to the war in Ukraine

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.