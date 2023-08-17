Mister X officially has a face and a name. Marko Arnautovic is the new Inter striker, that player that Simone Inzaghi has been asking for for a long time and who, after several problems with the profiles previously identified, completes the Nerazzurri’s offensive department. The formalization of the negotiation was up to the Viale della Liberazione club, which with a press release also specified the formula: temporary transfer with the right and obligation to redeem upon the occurrence of certain conditions. It is a 10 million euro operation, including bonuses.

Arnautovic’s entire day on 16 August was dedicated to Inter, from the medical visits to his signing at the club, right up to his first training session in Appiano Gentile. In fact, the Austrian took part in the late afternoon session together with his teammates, three days before Inter’s official debut in the 2023-2024 season, which is scheduled for Saturday 19 at the Giuseppe Meazza against Monza. Meanwhile, Francesco Acerbi’s race against time also continues, as he is trying to recover in time from a muscle strain: the central defender has done personalized work on the pitch. His conditions improve, but the next few days will be essential for his eventual call-up for the opening match of the Nerazzurri championship.

The words

—

At the same time as the announcement, Arnautovic also released his first declarations as an Inter player: “I am happy and very happy – the Austrian begins -: for me it is a great honor to play for Inter again. When I was here thirteen years ago, I I was more a fan than a player, but now I’m here to help the team and win.” Obviously, today’s Marko is a different man than the year’s Treble, as he himself confirms: “I’ve grown a lot, because that boy was hotheaded and didn’t think so much about football. Now everything is different, I have a family and I’m calmer. I’ve grown in age and in character: I hope it goes everything in the best way”. Then, off to the presentation: “I think I have technique, but I’m also physically strong. In any case, I came here to score goals: I know very well how to do it. I came here to win: you have to win at Inter. I want to bring a trophy: I’m delighted to be back.” And now the countdown begins: “I’ve already asked to train immediately and find my mates: the championship finally starts on Saturday, we’ll try to win right away”.