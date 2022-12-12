The agency linked to the Iranian judiciary, Mizan, has published on its website photos of the public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, the second protester executed by the Islamic Republic. In the images we see the body of the young man dangling from the crane installed on the road to Mashhad, where the boy would have committed the crime for which he was sentenced to death: the killing, with a knife, of two members of the Basiji militia, during of the protests that the regime is violently repressing. Rahnavard was executed for the crime of “war against God”.

Iran, the executioner does not stop: a protester is hanged in public. Authorities release the photos December 12, 2022



In the very crude images it can be seen that the execution took place in the presence of many agents with their faces covered; the area had been cordoned off with concrete blocks, behind which an audience can be glimpsed. According to some activists, it was a “staging” with which the regime wants to demonstrate the population’s support for the executions of those it considers “terrorists fomented by Iran’s enemies”.

In reality it is not clear who exactly witnessed the macabre event given that until a few hours ago it was not even known that Rahnavard had been taken to death row. The family members themselves were not notified. “They called them at 7 this morning (4:30 in Italy) and told them to go to the Beheste Reza cemetery: we have executed your son and buried him”, was the message from the authorities to the relatives according to reports from the ‘Reuters news agency.