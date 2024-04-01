The authorities Iranians They stated this Monday that Tehran will respond “harshly” to Israel for the attack that has destroyed the iranian consulate and that it has caused at least eight deaths, among them two generals of the Revolutionary Guard.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) acts against international laws, so it will receive a harsh response from us,” said Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, speaking to Iranian state television from Damascus.

The diplomat witnessed from the window of the embassy the attack against the consulate, which according to him, was carried out with F-35 fighters that fired six missiles at the Iranian facilities.

For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, considered the attack on the consulate “a violation of all international obligations and conventions and blamed the consequences of this action on the Zionist regime (Israel).

“He emphasized the need for a serious response by the international community to such criminal actions,” Abdolahian said in a conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian diplomat also considered that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “has completely lost his mental balance due to the successive failures of the Israeli regime in Gaza.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least eight people have been killed in the attack that destroyed the Iranian consulate in Damascus, including seven Iranians.

Iranian state media have confirmed the death of Brigadier General of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Mohamed Reda al Zahedi and his assistant, General Mohammad Haji Rahimi.

Akbari, who was unharmed in the attack, told Syrian state television that “there are between five and seven dead. We cannot give an exact figure until the rubble is cleared.”

This is the bloodiest attack against Iranian soldiers in Syria so far in 2024, where to date eight people have been killed by Israeli bombings, including two generals of the Revolutionary Guard.

Iran has been a key ally of Damascus in the war in Syria, where Tehran has sent soldiers and military advisers, as well as providing economic and political support to its main ally in the Middle East.

In addition, Tehran leads the so-called Axis of Resistance, an informal alliance formed by militant organizations such as Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels, the Islamist movement Hamas, among other groups.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Israel are bitter enemies, they pose a mutual existential threat, compete for regional hegemony and maintain a covert war with cyberattacks, assassinations and sabotage.