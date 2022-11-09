WAccording to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), the EU states want to quickly impose further sanctions against the violent crackdown on demonstrators in Iran. “We are working flat out on the next package of sanctions,” Baerbock wrote on Twitter on Wednesday evening. “Next week we want to say goodbye.”

“We’re not letting up. We stand by the men and women of Iran, not just today, but for as long as is necessary,” stressed the Foreign Minister.

The “Spiegel” reported on Saturday that Germany and other EU countries had proposed action against a further 31 officials and institutions from Iran’s security sector. It is about the freezing of assets and entry bans in the EU. The EU foreign ministers could decide on the new sanctions list at their next meeting on Thursday next week, it said.

There have been nationwide protests in Iran for weeks, triggered by the death of a young woman after she was arrested by the so-called vice squad. The woman died after being taken away for allegedly not wearing a headscarf in accordance with strict regulations.

The EU last imposed sanctions on October 17 against several responsible persons and organizations, including the moral police and the cyber unit of the Revolutionary Guards. This means that 97 people and eight organizations are currently on the EU sanctions list for human rights violations in Iran.