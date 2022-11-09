Chris Evans, known as Captain America in Marvel, has several successful movies to be proud of. However, now he has one more reason: he was chosen as world’s sexiest man alive by People magazine.

In this scenario, his thousands of followers remembered his participation in the movie “Not another teen movie”. In this production, the actor was 21 years old and played a university student who blushed his fans for a scene that was all about everything.

What is it about?

“At ‘John Hughes’ High School the kids are like any American teen movie. Jake bets Austin that he can turn Janey into prom queen. However, two Machiavellian girls will try to make him lose the bet ”, advances the official synopsis of him.

Of all the moments, one stands out starring Chris Evans in which his character tries to seduce the intended, but ends up being rejected.

Photo: Columbia Pictures

Who is who?

Apart from Evans playing Jake Wyler in the film, the cast has several actors that we share below: