Iran | Iran’s parliament demands punishment for protesters on the principle of “an eye for an eye”.

The Parliament demands severe punishments for the protesters. According to human rights organizations, more than 300 people have already died in the autumn demonstrations.

Iran’s on Sunday, the parliament demanded even tougher punishments for protesters who undermine the country’s administration. The country saw yet another large-scale demonstration on Sunday as part of a seven-week wave of protests seen as the most serious challenge to Iran’s regime since the 1979 revolution.

The protests started in mid-September, when the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested by Iranian chastity police for violating the country’s strict hijab rules. According to eyewitnesses, the police beat Amin during the arrest. Amini later died in hospital.

Mahsa Amin’s face has been seen in several demonstrations in the fall around the world. Protests against the Iranian regime were held in Istanbul on October 31.

Iran’s according to state media, 227 of the members of Iran’s 290-seat parliament demanded in a declaration published on Sunday that the country’s authorities, including the judiciary, should intervene with a heavy hand in the activities of the protesters.

According to the declaration, the authorities must act in accordance with the “eye for an eye” principle towards those who “have caused damage to people’s lives and property with blades and firearms”.

The manifesto calls the demonstrators “enemies of God”.

Protests according to the supportive Hrana news agency, 318 protesters had already died in the unrest by Saturday, of which 49 are minors. In addition, according to Hrana, 38 officials of the Iranian security forces have died.

Iran’s state media reported in October that more than 46 officials had been killed. According to Reuters, the country’s government has not published any other estimates of the number of dead.

On Wednesday, the UN estimated that Iran is connected to the protests prisoner already 14,000 people.

On Sunday protests continued in several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran, according to human rights groups.

Reuters and AFP have not been able to confirm all the information about the protests. According to news agencies, however, demonstrations have been organized especially in connection with universities and in the Kurdish areas of northwestern Iran.

The Oslo-based human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHR) says that students at Tehran University have organized sit-ins to support the arrested protesters. In addition, in the northern Iranian city of Babol, students have removed fences from the university canteen, which were erected to keep female and male students apart.

Reuters reports that students from more than ten Iranian universities have participated in demonstrations across the country. In the demonstrations, among other things, “death to the dictator” has been shouted, referring to the country’s spiritual leader, the Ayatollah to Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused the United States, among others, of inciting the protests.

in Norway According to the human rights organization Hengaw, in the city of Marivan in the Kurdish region, Iranian security forces fired on Sunday at a crowd that had gathered to protest the death of a young Kurdish woman. by Nasrin Ghader After the funeral.

According to images shared on social media, protesters marched en masse through the city’s streets, threw stones at the administration building and burned the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some of the women went without a headscarf.

According to the organization, 35 people were injured in the firing by the security forces. The number could not be verified. As of Sunday evening, Iranian authorities had not commented on the shooting.

Hengaw says that local authorities had wanted to hold Ghader’s funeral at dawn without official funeral expenses to prevent protests from flaring up.

Ghaderi died on Saturday after receiving serious injuries during a protest in Tehran. According to Hengaw, Ghader had been hit in the head by Iranian security forces.

Iran International, a media site against the Iranian regime, says that Ghaderi was a doctoral student in philosophy at the University of Tehran.

Iran’s according to the prosecutor quoted by state media, Ghader had a heart defect. The prosecutor said Ghaderi died of poisoning, but did not elaborate on the cause of death.

In the case of Amin, too, the Iranian authorities said the death was due to previous health problems and not to violence by the authorities.