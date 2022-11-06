The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it managed to convince a guarantee control judge in Bogotá to detain the alleged abuser of the 17-year-old Hilary Castro in a prison center, which occurred on October 31 in one of the stations of Transmilenio buses. “As material elements of evidence, the Prosecutor’s Office has the spoken portrait prepared based on witnesses, in addition to the Transmilenio video cameras,” says a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office. “This person was charged with the crimes of violent carnal access in competition with aggravated and qualified theft. The defendant did not accept the charges. The man identified himself as Juan Pablo González Gómez.

The Prosecutor’s Office reacted this Sunday after Castro, 17, criticized on his social networks the lack of speed in the judicial system when he went to file the complaint this week. When he approached the first Immediate Attention Point, “they told us that it was not possible there because it was for adults.” Castro then went to another point of attention, which was pointed out to him in the first, but in this second “it is not possible because the person who abused me is an adult.” They returned her to the first one, although they warned him that they do not receive complaints after 5 in the afternoon, “and that my case is not an emergency case.” When he called the Transmilenio police line, they “say that he is out of service.”

Exhausted then that “judicial processes are re-victimizing everyone”, Castro decided to post her complaint on her Instagram account. Her story went viral. The Prosecutor’s Office then announced that it had arranged for two prosecutors specializing in sexual crimes to investigate the case, together with teams from the Technical Investigation Corps and the Police Sijín. TransMilenium He assured that he is doing internal investigations to contribute to the competent authorities. In four days, the Prosecutor’s Office arrested the alleged perpetrator.

So far in 2022, more than 5,000 sexual crimes have been registered in the capital, according to the Bogotá Security Secretariat, and few move with the same speed. Castro’s case would have followed a slower process if it had not provoked the outrage of hundreds of citizens on social networks and in the streets. After learning of the complaint, feminist groups mobilized in the city, and some people caused damage to Transmilenio facilities. A United Nations survey points out that 83.9% of women say they feel very insecure or insecure using Transmilenio. 38.4% have decided not to use these buses for fear of suffering some kind of sexual violence.

