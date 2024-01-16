Iranian authorities released two on bail on Sunday Iranian journalists imprisoned in 2022 for reporting on the Mahsa Amini case, whose death sparked a wave of protests, local media announced.

Niloufar Hamedi, 31 years old, and Elaheh Mohamadi, of 36, “were temporarily released on bail from the evin prison, in Tehran,” announced the reformist newspaper Shargh and one of his lawyers.

A photo and video of the two journalists outside the prison, smiling and shaking hands, were posted on social media. Both were sentenced to prison terms for collaborating with the United States, conspire against country security and propagandize against Islamic Republic.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish womandied under arrest on September 16, 2022. Three days earlier she had been detained by the police in Tehran accused of having violated the dress code of the Islamic Republic, which forces women, among other things, to wear veils in public.

His death unleashed a wave of protests in all the country. The two journalists had been imprisoned in Tehran since their arrest in September 2022, a few days after Amini's death.

Both They are prohibited from leaving the country and they may be out of prison until their appeal trial, the date of which is unknown, the Fars agency indicated.

AFP

