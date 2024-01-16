We are just a few days away from the official launch of The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PlayStation 5. In this way, and considering that the media reviews came to light today, many have once again questioned whether this work is necessary or not. Thus, The director of this remastering has come forward to defend the work of Naughty Dog.

In an interview with VGC, Matthew Gallant, director of The Last of Us Part II Remasteredtalked about the importance of this remastering today, and made clear the target audience of this work. This is what he said about it:

“I don't understand some of the dismay over what The Last of Us Part II Remastered offers. It is the best way to play The Last of Us Part II. If you just bought a new PlayStation and are new to the franchise, we want to give you the best experience with all the hardware features of a native PS5 version of the game. My sense is that there is an audience for whom the idea of ​​a PS5 version is exciting. I also speak for myself. I'm excited that we can bring this to the fans; and if it's not for everyone, that's okay.”

Gallant has pointed out that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is a work designed for PlayStation 5 users, and for all those who have not had the opportunity to experience Ellie and Abby's emotional journey. In this way, it justifies its existence by focusing on new fans who learned about the Naughty Dog series through the remake of The Last of Us Part Ior the live action HBO adaptation.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered It will be available on PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024. This is a remastering that not only improves the visual and technical section, but also adds completely new content, such as a roguelike game mode, and an extensive look at the development of this title. You can now check out our review of this title here.

Editor's Note:

Spoilers for the review, The Last of Us Part II Remastered It is still a fantastic game that all PlayStation 5 users should play. The visuals are phenomenal, although not as noticeable as many would like. The additional content is something that may disappoint some people, but for the price, not much is lost.

Via: VGC