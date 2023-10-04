Armita Geravand is 16 years old and remains in a coma in the Fajr Air Force hospital in Tehran after injuries caused by the impact suffered after a strong push by moral police officers, reported the human rights organization Hengaw.

On Sunday, the agents approached the young woman at the Shohada metro station in Tehran for not wearing her veil properly. A struggle ensued that ended with a strong push that caused Armita “craniocerebral trauma and visible head injuries.” , according to Hengaw and sources consulted by the opposition media Iranwire. The official version of events is that the young Kurdish student is in a coma due to “a drop in blood pressure,” reported the Irna agency.

Armita, originally from the province of Kermansha, in Iranian Kurdistan, was urgently admitted to a military hospital amid tight security measures. The authorities do not want a new scenario like that of Mahsa Amini to be repeated, the young Kurdish woman who died a year ago while she was in the custody of the same Moral Police.

This death sparked the largest wave of protests in the history of the Islamic Republic and many women are now challenging the authorities and not covering themselves as required by law.

Information blocking



To avoid a new Amimi case, Armita remains in a military hospital. The family has not been allowed to visit, according to Hengaw, and Irna has released videos of her parents in which they support the official version of the “pressure drop” and deny the aggression by the moral agents.

At the moment, the images from the security cameras of the moment of the arrest at the Shohada metro station have not been made public. Iran also interviewed Masoud Dorosti, general director of the Tehran Metro Company, who closed ranks around the official version and stated that “the 16-year-old student fainted due to low blood pressure around seven in the morning.” Sunday morning.

The authorities have imposed a severe information blockade and the journalist of the newspaper ‘Shargh’, Maryam Lofti, was detained for several hours for approaching the hospital to ask about Armita’s situation, Iranwire reported.