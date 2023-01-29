In the city of Isfahan, nearly 500 kilometers south of Tehran, Iran, a drone strike caused an explosion and fire at a munitions factory.

The Ministry of Defense spoke of an “unsuccessful” attack against “one of the ministry’s workshop complexes”, which, however, would have been “foiled”.

One of the drones was shot down by the complex’s anti-aircraft defense system, two more exploded. The raid took place around 21 in Italy yesterday evening, and would have damaged – according to the first local reports – only the roof of the structure, without causing damage to the equipment and without causing any casualties.

Videos released on social media last night showed explosions in an ammunition depot north of the city, with several emergency units sent to the scene. Some witnesses report instead of “three or four explosions”.

For the moment, the Tehran authorities have not formally charged anyone for the attack, but in the past the finger had been pointed at Israel several times.

For days there have been rumors about Jerusalem’s intentions to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, and Tehran has several nuclear research sites in the Isfahan region, including a uranium conversion plant.

In April 2022 Iran began producing 60% enriched uranium at the Natanz site, approaching the 90% needed to make an atomic bomb. In some statements made to the Mehr agency, MP Mohammad-Hassan Assafari accused “the opponents and enemies” of the Islamic Republic, who are trying to “disturb the country’s defensive capabilities” with this attack.

Meanwhile, another major fire broke out in an oil refinery in the city of Tabriz, but there are currently no indications of a link between the two incidents.