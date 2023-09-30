This was in statements to the Iraqi News Agency, in which he revealed that “all the connection contracts with neighboring countries are proceeding correctly,” and that “the Jordanian connection has been fully completed between the two countries through the border, and in the coming days we will launch the current.”

The Iraqi official stated, “The Ministry made promises in 2023 that the amounts of energy prepared for the summer would be 24 thousand megawatts, and this is what was achieved during the summer, and we are in the process of preparing a plan for the summer of 2024. We will also give a real and accurate number, and we will be committed to it as we did last summer.” “.

Wholesale benefits

Experts believe that the inauguration of the electrical interconnection project between Iraq and Jordan, whose foundation stone was laid in October 2022, and with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Egypt, opens the doors to improving the reality of Iraqi electricity by supplying the national system with thousands of megawatts of energy, and strengthens the base of common interests between it and those Gulf countries. And Arabic.

They considered that addressing the electricity scarcity crisis would have a positive impact on the various productive, service and development sectors in Iraq, and would contribute to establishing climates of political and social stability and attracting investments, especially in the areas of renewable energy, which is relied upon to help raise the country’s electricity productivity, especially through solar energy.

The head of the Al-Amsar Center for Strategic Studies, Raed Al-Azzawi, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

Operating the connection between the two countries is of utmost importance, which will initially include the Jordanian Ruwaished and Iraqi Ruwaid regions, but it will expand further within a short period and will provide about 1,500 megawatts, which will contribute to supplying the Iraqi national grid, and reducing the shortage gap in it, which amounts to about 13 thousand megawatts.

Thus, Iraq is continuing to develop its integration with Arab countries such as Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf countries, and to benefit from their huge capabilities in supplying and transmitting electricity through advanced interconnection networks.

The importance of this connection lies in the urgent need for Iraq to diversify its sources of electrical energy, as it has relied heavily on Iran and its gas in this regard, which are burdening it and causing international troubles due to the sanctions on Tehran, which will contribute to ridding Iraq of this impasse.

The percentage achieved so far in the connection with Jordan has reached 85 percent, at 400 kilovolts, as a first stage of high-voltage energy across a line up to 300 kilometers long, at a high cost amounting to more than 140 million dollars.

It is expected that the two countries will be connected before the end of the year, as well as between Egypt and Iraq, which will help Iraq address its chronic electrical crisis, which does not lie in the lack of technical capabilities and expertise nor in transportation and networks, but rather the problem is embodied in its weak energy production.

Limitless horizons

In turn, the director of the Iraqi Center for Studies, Ghazi Faisal, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: