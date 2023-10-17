Iran announced this Tuesday that it has banned the teaching of foreign languages ​​in kindergartens and primary schools because at those ages the “Iranian identity” of the children is formed.

“The teaching of foreign languages ​​is prohibited in kindergartens, nurseries and primary schools because at that age it is when the child’s Iranian identity is formed,” a senior official at the Ministry of Education, Massoud Tehrani Farjad, told the media. local.

Farjad indicated that the ban affects languages ​​such as Arabic or Frenchin addition to English, the teaching of which has already been banned in primary schools in 2028.

That 2018 measure was intended to limit “the cultural invasion” of English and strengthen Islamic teachings and Persian, the country’s official language.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has repeatedly warned against teaching English and promoting foreign cultures in the country.

However, the teaching of English is allowed in secondary education.

One month ago, Iranian authorities banned Iranian students from attending international schools and they justified the decision by claiming that students should follow the country’s education.

EFE

