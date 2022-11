google logo 🇧🇷 Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

Google, run by Alphabet, is expected to pay around $400 million to settle allegations filed by 40 US states that the institution illegally tracked users’ locations. According to the Reuters agency, in addition to payment, Google should be more transparent and provide detailed information about location tracking data.

The company has been the target of some lawsuits related to illegal user tracking. Another similar case against Google happened in Arizona in October this year and the company had to pay US$ 85 million. Texas, Indiana, Washington State and the District of Columbia have also sued Google, alleging deceptive tracking practices that interfere with users’ privacy.