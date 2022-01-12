Eight states, including Venezuela, Iran Y Sudan, they lost their right to vote in the UN due to excessive debt to the organization, the secretary general announced Tuesday night, Antonio Guterres, to the members of the General Assembly.

In total, “11 member states are currently in arrears in the payment of their contributions based on Article 19 of the United Nations Charter,” the UN chief said in his letter obtained by AFP on Wednesday.

This article provides for the suspension of voting rights in the General Assembly of any country whose amount of arrears is equal to or greater than the contribution owed by it during the last two full years.

If the breach is due to “circumstances beyond its control”, a State referred to in article 19 may, however, retain its right to vote. This is the case for 2022 for the islands of Comoros, São Tomé and Príncipe and Somalia, Guterres specifies.

Besides Iran, Sudan and Venezuela, the other five countries that have lost their voting rights are Antigua and Barbuda, Congo, Guinea, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu, it adds.

The secretary general specified the minimum amount that each country must pay to regain its right to vote: Venezuela about 40 million dollars, Iran about 18 million and Sudan about 300,000.

The annual budget of the UN, approved in December, is around 3,000 million dollars and that of its peacekeeping missions around 6,500 million.

AFP

