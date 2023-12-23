IRGC: US ​​actions in Gaza could cause a blockade of the Mediterranean Sea

The actions of the United States and its allies in Gaza could cause a blockade of the Mediterranean Sea. This was stated by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naghdi, whose words leads Tasnim agency.

“As crimes continue, the United States and its allies have to wait for the emergence of new resistance forces and the closure of other roads and routes,” he said.

According to him, the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have become a nightmare for the United States, and today the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea have trapped them.

“With the continuation of these crimes, they will soon have to wait for the closure of the Mediterranean Sea. The sea, the Strait of Gibraltar and other waterways must wait out the storm,” the general concluded.