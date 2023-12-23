Football | The Finnish national team player had a terrible crash in the United States – “Fortunately, the airbags went off”

Jenny Danielsson and Hannah Davison's car was hit by another car on the highway.

Finland player of the women's national football team Jenny Danielsson got into a violent car crash with his spouse and also a football player of Hannah Davison with. The crash happened in Illinois, USA, says Aftonbladet.

“We're fine,” Davison wrote on Instagram.

The accident happened when Davison was driving at a speed of 120-130 kilometers per hour and the duo's car was hit by another car. After this, Danielsson's and Davison's car began to drift between lanes, but did not hit other cars. A third car was also involved in the situation.

Danielsson described the situation in the stories section of Instagram by stating that life was flashing in his eyes and he was already preparing for the worst.

“It [toinen auto] hit the passenger side door and thank god I had my seat belt on and the airbag went off,” Danielsson wrote.

Danielsson also posted a photo with his arm in a cast.

“Fortunately, I'm not a goalkeeper.”

Danielsson and the American Davison have played at the same time in AIK, Glasgow Rangers and most recently in Kif Örebro. At the moment, neither of them has a contract with any club.

Danielsson, 29, from Espoo, has played in the Finnish national team, Helmarei, 42 matches and scored nine goals.