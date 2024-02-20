Derived from the latest seismic movements that have shaken Mexico City (CDMX) and other entities, scientists from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) analyzes the possibility of a mega earthquake in the country's capital, caused mainly by the Plateros-Mixcoac fault.

The specialists determined that although There is a latent risk of mega-earthquakes caused by human activity, it is very unlikely that this will occur.since the amount of energy is very different in these possibilities.

The head of the Postgraduate Department in the Postgraduate Studies and Research Section of the ESIA Ticomán Unit, Pedro Vera Sánchez, highlighted that the influence of human activity, such as construction of metro lines or large buildings, are not the origin of the microseisms.

And he points out that the energy released by these activities is significantly lower compared to that of geological faults, so the explanation of the seismic activity in Mexico City is attributed to the friction between blocks of the Earth's crust, influenced by the tectonic and seismic activity of the Pacific.

However, given the possibility of microearthquakes, specialists suggest residents of Mexico City regularly review the infrastructure of their homes and urban buildings. He Constant monitoring is crucial to evaluate any changes in the behavior of the structures.

What are microseisms?

Microseisms, according to scientific analysis, are earthquakes of short duration and low magnitude, caused by friction between blocks of the Earth's crust. These events, although of lower intensity, share similarities with earthquakes of greater magnitude.

The Plateros-Mixcoac fault, recently identified near the Plateros area, is estimated to be less than 1.4 kilometers deep. Specialists emphasize that, due to the shallow depth and limited duration of microseisms, the sensation for people is similar to a jump or intense shake. However, it is known that it is not the only failure identified in Mexico City.