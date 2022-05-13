Apple could eventually introduce a iPhone with USB-C portalthough the company has always seemed strongly opposed to the idea, but according to some sources, as reported by Bloomberg, the company would be testing a model endowed with this feature.

This would be an important change, which would also go in the direction of the requests of the European Community, which for some time has expressed itself in favor of the “single cable” as a standard shared by all smartphones, which would fall precisely on the USB-C.

Apple iPhone 13

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has begun testing prototype iPhones equipped with this port in recent months, although obviously it’s not really an official announcement.

According to Gurman, the introduction of this model could take place in 2023, considering that the new models planned for this year will still be equipped with a Lightning port and there would be no material time to change this feature at this point. This would be a significant change, capable of bringing both greater convenience for users but also a somewhat difficult transition period for the management of accessories and also for the manufacturers of these, although the transition to a widespread standard how USB-C is downright painless.

According to analysts, this adoption could take place precisely to meet the requests of the European Community, but obviously there is still nothing confirmed in this regard.