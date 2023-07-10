iPhone SE returns to the center of some rumors, who would like the return of the economic and small model of the Apple smartphone for the year 2025with the possibility that it could be a decisive evolution, equipped with OLED screen without large bezels frontal.
The issue is reported by the South Korean technology magazine called The Elec, which however specifies that the wait would still be long, given that we are talking about a model scheduled for 2025. According to reports, the release was initially scheduled for 2024, but the project would have undergone a postpone mainly due to the production of displays.
The iPhone SE screens would in fact be entrusted to the Chinese manufacturer BOE, which should implement several changes to the production line to be able to meet the quality standards set by Apple. It is a particularly active producer recently and significantly cheaper than Samsung and LG, which would allow costs to be kept down.
The new iPhone SE of 2025
This would lead to having an iPhone SE since price “content” but still equipped with an OLED screen, which would mean a decisive step forward, in terms of quality, compared to previous models.
Not only that: other evolutions could derive from the definitive past al design introduced with iPhone X, or the abandonment of the typical cornices on the front of the iPhone SE.
The model arriving in 2025, therefore, could be the first “cheap” from Apple to take advantage of facial recognition, therefore without a front sensor for fingerprints and with the typical notch. In any case, at the moment it is speculation pending any official information.
