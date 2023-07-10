The UANL Tigers they equalized 1-1 against FC Juarez as visitors in the corresponding day 2 of the Apertura 2023 tournament and with this they register two consecutive draws at the start of the contest.
After the commitment in a press conference, the Uruguayan strategist Robert Dante Siboldi He assured that the absences are not a justification for not getting the three points since it has a squad that must know how to make up for said absences.
“They are important players, but those who came in instead of them are also players who are similarly important and are getting their chance. The team continues to generate play and the balance has remained the same, the difference is that the plays that We believe they cannot be specified, but they will arrive”
– Robert Dante Siboldi.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Regarding the weather conditions, he disagreed because they played against the border team with a temperature close to 40 degrees Celsius and from his point of view the match could be rescheduled.
“[Es] very dangerous, luckily the referee gave us two periods of time to be able to hydrate, playing with 40 or 41 degrees is very complicated for both teams, the circumstances were the same for both but I think it’s risky,” he declared.
“It could have been rescheduled, if it was for the national team match, then after the game, we would have perfectly played at 10 pm and in a more pleasant climate, it could have been a more dynamic game and with better football,” he said.
Finally, Siboldi He said that they ended up sad, because their objective was to get the three units in dispute, but that his team lacked forcefulness in front of the opponent’s goal.
“The second was more even, the rival took advantage of the only one they had and managed to tie, we are sad about that, because we came for the three points and we couldn’t, given the circumstances due to the temperature issue and that is a good result , but we are not satisfied because we came for the three points”, he concluded.
#excuses #Siboldis #statements #drawing #Juárez
Leave a Reply