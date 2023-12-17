The iPhone 16 line shows previews from some renderings, with details on the cameras and the possible introduction of new control elements.

With their wide range of improvements over the 14 series models, Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have won warm approval from the tech community. With the long-awaited iPhone 16 models that we will see next year we will find further design changes on which the company is currently engaged. Rumors are starting to spread about possible changes, aesthetic but also functionalwhich Apple could bring into the next iteration of its phone line. As reported by MacRumors, the next generation of iPhone, known internally by the code name DeLoreancould present a return to vertical arrangement for the two rear cameras. To better illustrate the information acquired, based on early stages of development, the US site has created graphic representations of the possible hardware configurations considered by Apple up to this point, also including color variations.

Side controls and buttons Renders showing the left side The yellow iPhone 16 version of the render shows an action button, which has already been the subject of unconfirmed rumors. Also on the side, a single rocker for volume control stands out; according to initial information, the first iPhone 16 prototypes included a unified volume button as seen in the photo, subsequently abandoned by Apple due to technical problems.

This button would also offer tactile feedback. In the pink variant, the model presented retains the standard action button, but introduces two separate buttons for volume control. In the third model, black in colour, there is a larger action button, two separate volume keys and a new button positioned at the bottom on the opposite side.

This design would appear to be the most likely of the three. Right side The most obvious change from an aesthetic point of view would however be the return to the vertical arrangement of the cameras, similar to that seen in the iPhone 12.

Compared to line 15, the position of the flash should remain unchanged. The reinstatement of this provision could be motivated by the possibility of recording "space videos" intended for future use on Vision Pro. This hypothesis, although not mentioned in the MacRumors report, seems to be the most logical explanation for this choice.

This hypothesis, although not mentioned in the MacRumors report, seems to be the most logical explanation for this choice.