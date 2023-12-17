Minister says that Planalto loses “a player with quality” and, therefore, the others need to “play a little more”

The minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic), Paulo Pimenta, said that Planalto will need “more performance” to compensate for the departure of Flávio Dino from the Ministry of Justice. Approved for vacancy at the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Dino should take office at the Court in February.

“When a team loses a player of Flávio Dino's quality, each of the other players will have to play a little more to compensate.”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Sunday (Dec 17, 2023). “He is an exceptional, experienced, qualified and courageous politician. An important government spokesman. This absence will have to be responded to with a little more performance, of dedication, from each of us”, he added.

Asked whether there will be compensation for the departure of women from ministries and Caixa, Pimenta replied that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has “a lot of sensitivity and commitment” with issues of gender and color. “It is something that is always present on his horizon, when making decisions” he stated.

“Whenever the president is going to make a decision and understands that the appointment of a woman can be made, he will certainly do so.”, he added, adding that, even without having nominated women to the STF, Lula appointed ministers to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Over the growth from the negative feedback of the Lula administration, Pimenta said that the government works “with a mix of research” which indicate a scenario of stability. “Research shows that there is still a scenario of calcification, that this ideological polarization has remained”, he stated.

DIGITAL STRATEGY

Pimenta said that a notice should be published in 2023 for the federal government to have a digital policy. “Today, we do not promote institutional support, we do not have a policy in this regard. There is only one advertising policy. Not available in the digital area”, he declared.

The minister spoke about the audience of “Conversa com o president”, a live broadcast of the federal government with Lula. “These platforms change the algorithms very quickly and prioritize the delivery of another type of product“, he said. “Today, short videos have gained relevance. We took advantage, and the centrality is the production of short videos and cuts [da transmissão]. They are used and have a large audience”, he added.

The minister stated that the live “It is an opportunity to draw the attention of society and the media itself to issues” of interest to the government.

“We will stop at Christmas and New Year. The entire government will take this opportunity to readjust some things. The format will certainly be evaluated. Eventually, if we need to make any changes, we will do it”, he declared.

Read more:

Pimenta stated that Lula receives information about what is said on social media and in the press. “The president is a very well-informed person and has a very objective relationship with information: it is an input for the work. When information is important to the government, it immediately generates an initiative from it“, he said.

Asked about the invasion of the profile of the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, on X (formerly Twitter), Pimenta stated that the government will not change its conduct and that the security of the accounts is the responsibility of the platforms.

“It is not possible that with the support of the government, the Federal Police and the sensitivity of the role it plays, it took 1h30 for the platform to act. These networks cannot be omitted”, he declared. “How do you allow a situation like this to remain engaging for an hour and a half? How much money has the platform made in that time? There needs to be governance”, he added.

MILEI

Pimenta once again said that the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, must apologize to Lula for statements made during the election campaign. “If he is interested in having a dialogue with President Lula, first of all, he has to apologize. He gratuitously offended the president”, he stated.

According to the minister, there will be no changes in the relationship between the 2 countries. Pimenta minimized Lula’s absence from the Argentine’s inauguration: “President Lula's presence at the inauguration or not also involved contingency on the agenda and other things”.

Pimenta commented on letter sent by Milei a Lula. In it, the Argentine president speaks at the “building bonds” with the Brazilian government. According to the minister, it was a good initiative.

“The gesture, in relation to China and Brazil, shows that [Milei] is coming down from the podium. I thought it would take longer, but it hit me with reality.”, he stated.