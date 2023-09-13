Manzana has revealed its new line of iPhone 15announcing that his iPhone 15 Pro with ray tracing capabilities will feature native versions of some AAA titles, including Resident Evil 4 Remake from Capcom and the next Assassin’s Creed Mirage from Ubisoft, in the next 12 months.

The newly introduced iPhone 15 It starts at $19,499 with 128GB of storage, and features a 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display (expanded to 6.7″ if you opt for the “model”).Plus” for $21,999), an aluminum body, the chip A16 Bionic with GPU 5-core, and a 4x optical dual camera system capable of taking photos up to 48MP. It will also leave out the proprietary port of Manzana in favor of USB-C to comply with upcoming regulations EU.

The model iPhone 15 Pro More expensive (starting at $23,999 with 128GB of storage) is where things get a little more interesting for gaming. Its specifications are generally similar to the standard model, but it includes a 10x “telephoto” optical camera zoom, a titanium body and the chip A17 Pro with GPU 6 cores.

This new chip features hardware-accelerated ray tracing and is reportedly powerful enough to run full native versions of blockbuster AAA games. It is expected that Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding are available this year, while Assassin’s Creed Mirage (scheduled to be released in Xbox, PlayStation and PC on October 5) will arrive at iPhone 15 Pro in the first half of 2024. Resident Evil Villageof course, has already made the leap to the ecosystem of Manzanaas a native release for Mac using the company’s high-performance graphics API, which Digital Foundry investigated earlier this year, and Death Stranding It will also be available for Mac in 2023.

As he iPhone 15 As the iPhone 15 Prowhich were announced along with the new Apple Watch Series 9 and ultra 2in addition to release dates of September 18 and 26 for iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma respectively, will be available starting September 22, with pre-sales beginning Friday.

Via: Engadget

Editor’s note: This is impressive. But the temperatures that those iPhones are going to reach will be even higher :V