If you are currently thinking about buying a new agency car, then you will be interested in knowing the new model that has been launched Volkswagenwhich, fortunately for you, meets the three b’s, that is, it is good, pretty and also cheap relatively speaking.

Surely, the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Volkswagen brand is that mythical bocho or the classic Jettatwo of the models that have marked history in the German manufacturer’s automotive industry.

However, now there is another Volkswagen model that has been attracting the attention of car buyers, despite being a much more current model than the previously mentioned ones, although many consider it to be just as iconic as the previous vehicles.

In this way, if you are looking for a cheap and good car, we will immediately tell you about the benefits that the car offers. Volkswagen Virtus 2023which, those in the know say, looks like the best in relation to quality-price, being offered at a cost from 327 thousand 530 pesos.

Get your credit card ready before seeing the good, pretty and cheap Volkswagen car/Photo: Volkswagen

In this sense, at the outset it must be said that the Volkswagen Virtus 2023 is part of the B segment, and has enough space for 5 passengers to sit comfortably.

Meanwhile, in terms of its exterior design, the Volkswagen Virtus 2023 has mirror covers in body color, as well as lower window molding in chrome, 15 1 17” steel or aluminum wheels, coupled with headlights. daytime running in LED technology and many other features.

In this sense, the German manufacturer points out that the Virtus 2023, on the inside, is made up of different features that ensure passenger comfortthe most notable being the following:

*Horns

*Wireless smartphone charger

*7 and 10” color touch screen

*AM/FM Radio

*Front center armrest with storage compartment

*Glove box

*LED ambient lighting on dashboard

*Mat set

*Front and rear reading lights

Meanwhile, regarding the Volkswagen engine cheapest of 2023 this is 1.6L and 1.0L, depending on the version chosen, while it has the possibility of generating power of up to 114 horsepower and 178 NM of torque.

Finally, according to the official Volkswagen website, the Virtus 2023 is available in the following colors:

*Rising Blue (metallic)

*Candy White (solid)

*Carbon Gray Steel (metallic)

*Silver Reflex (metallic)

*Wild Cherry Red (metallic).

