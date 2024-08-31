Branko Horoscope: the astrologer’s predictions for today

BRANKO HOROSCOPE – What do the stars say in the horoscope of Branko of today, Saturday 31st Augustor 2024? The astrologer consulted the stars, and as always his horoscope It was broadcast by the radio station, RDS, or other online sites such as Il corriere della città or solodonna.it. Below are the complete predictions (present online) sign by sign of Branko’s horoscope for today, Saturday 31st August2024:

Aries

Dear Aries, work is taking away all the energy you have available. At this stage, do not try to solve problems in both the sentimental and work spheres.

Bull



Dear Taurus friends, according to Branko’s horoscope, you will spend a romantic evening with your loved one. Many close-knit couples should still try to surprise each other when possible. Singles will have the opportunity to meet new people and have interesting encounters.

Twins

Dear Gemini, at work you need to conserve your physical strength, you have to complete your project. A break will be necessary.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, you always think about your family, but to live a more relaxed life it is a good idea to think about yourself every now and then. On the other hand, if you are not well, you will not be able to show your feelings to your loved ones.

Lion

Dear Leo friends, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 31, 2024), there are several projects in the works, perhaps the time has come to choose which one to carry forward, for once you can trust your instinct.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

Virgin

Dear Virgo, let go of negative thoughts, especially when it comes to love. Your negativity or pessimism actually comes from other problems, prolonged moments of insecurity, or a bad past that you have not yet fully processed.

Balance

Dear Libra, the idea of ​​looking for a good job comes to your mind, it is a clear sign that you are not satisfied, obviously do not abandon the path taken if the alternative is not certain.

BRANKO’S HOROSCOPE FOR 2024

Scorpio

Dear Scorpios, according to Branko’s horoscope today, you have the bad habit of wanting to control love, but you have to surrender to your emotions, to your feelings, be clear and sincere with your partner without trying to find those white lies that in the long run come out and take on greater importance than they were then.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, keep your eyes and minds wide open, a great work opportunity awaits you. Know how to seize it on the fly, rolling up your sleeves.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn friends, new adventures on a sentimental level, but you will ask yourself if it is flirting that you are looking for or a person with whom there are elective affinities to transform an outing, a meeting, into a more committed relationship.

Acquarium

Dear Aquarius, according to Branko’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 31, 2024), at work you must learn to respect your colleagues more, sometimes you are too arrogant and this does not make relationships easy, remember that humility is important in all areas of life.

Fish

Dear Pisces, if you are too stressed at work, try to deal with the situation with a lighter approach. Even in love you should be less fussy and heavy, the current situation is creating bad moods in your partner. Before a crisis can materialize, try to live your story with a smile and positivity.

WHAT IS THE ASCENDANT AND HOW IS IT CALCULATED?