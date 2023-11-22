Podemos’s complaints about not having obtained any ministry in the new coalition Government occurred this Wednesday, two days after Pedro Sánchez’s announcement of his new Cabinet and one day after the transfer of portfolios. One of those affected, the general secretary of the formation, Ione Belarra, already former Minister of Social Rights, has not ruled out the possibility that Podemos may end up being left out, even, of the parliamentary group of the coalition under which it participated in the July elections. . “I do not rule out that just as they have thrown us out of the Government, they will end up throwing us out of the parliamentary group,” Belarra said in an interview on TVE, while specifying that her party has “the right to be in this parliamentary group because, although “Some people don’t like it, we are still part of this coalition.”

“It is true that they have taken away our signature, that it seems that the objective is to silence Podemos and for Podemos not to speak, but Podemos exists by the will of its militants and by the will of the people who time and again trust in us in the polls,” the leader emphasized. And she has highlighted the fact, in her opinion, that progressive voters voted “solely for [los partidos progresistas] make an amnesty.” Endorsing his support for the grace measure, Belarra points out that there were “other reasons”, such as the drop in food prices and that variable rate mortgages “stop suffocating” people, he has specified.

“Right now we have a Government in which the ministers are indistinguishable, where only the PSOE and Pedro Sánchez rule,” criticized the general secretary of Podemos. She has emphasized that her training did not impose her name as a minister in the new cabinet, although it did impose that of another outgoing portfolio holder, that of Equality, Irene Montero, one of the demands, ultimately not met, of the training leftist. “We have always put the country’s objectives first and, at this moment, with the reactionary offensive that faces us, we think that the best contribution that Podemos could make to this Government was for Irene Montero to continue leading the Ministry of Equality. Because feminist policies are being the containment dam against the extreme right, they are what allow us to move forward and give reasons to the women of this country to trust us and the Government. All those women who helped us stop the right on July 23 had reasons to vote for this Government because they knew very well that Irene Montero was the best minister to be in the Ministry of Equality,” Belarra explained. However, she and Montero have obtained the two worst scores in the average of the CIS surveys during the last term.

Belarra has insisted on the idea that it was Pedro Sánchez who determined that she and Montero were left out of the Executive, but she has not spared criticism of Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, the coalition in which, just before 23-J, Podemos joined. “Yolanda Díaz makes an amendment to the entire political praxis of Podemos: she says that what Podemos does is noise and I defend that the only thing Podemos has done is demand compliance with the programmatic agreement from the Socialist Party and, yes, in some moments, disagreeing when we thought we had to go further,” stressed Belarra, who is a deputy in Congress.

Asked why Podemos rejected one of its figures, Nacho Álvarez, as the new Minister of Social Rights, as Sumar offered last week, the party’s general secretary assured that he would have been “a magnificent minister”, but has justified the rejection as a matter of “respect.” She has assured that no one would have understood in the previous Government agreement that the then general secretary of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, had decided who was a minister on the part of En Comú Podem or Izquierda Unida. “It doesn’t work like that. What there has to be in politics is respect and that is what Podemos has so difficult to achieve,” she lamented.

From now on and to the extent possible, Belarra pointed out, their training will continue to “deepen the transformations […] with the strength that the citizens have given them” and has specified that they will do so so that “rental prices are regulated, to lower rental prices in Spain, to continue doing feminist politics, so that conciliation policies are not relegated.” to the background, so that the gag law…”

