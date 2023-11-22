An estimated 60,000 homosexuals were convicted by French courts between 1942 and 1982 under homophobic laws repealed just four decades ago. French senators will debate a bill recognizing France’s role in the persecution of homosexuals and offering compensation to those still alive, mirroring measures taken elsewhere in Europe.

The proposal presented by socialist senator Hussein Bourgi addresses a little-known issue in French history, shedding light on the judicial repression of homosexuals carried out by the French State both in times of war and after the country’s liberation from Nazi rule.

France became the first country to decriminalize homosexuality during the Revolution of 1789, only to resume the persecution of homosexuals under subsequent regimes, both through judicial and extrajudicial means.

Bourgi’s text focuses on a period of 40 years after the introduction of legislation specifically targeting homosexuals under the Nazi-allied Vichy regime. The 1942 law, which was not repealed after the liberation of France, introduced a discriminatory distinction in the age of consent for heterosexual and homosexual sexual relations, setting the former at 13 years (raised to 15 after Liberation) and the latter at 21 years.

Some 10,000 people – almost exclusively men, most of them working class – were convicted under this law until its repeal in 1982, according to research by sociologists Régis Schlagdenhauffen and Jérémie Gauthier. More than 90% were sentenced to prison terms. An estimated 50,000 other people were convicted under another “public indecency” law that was amended in 1960 to introduce an aggravating circumstance for homosexuals and double the penalty.

Members of the French Parliament pay tribute to a French teenager murdered by unknown assailants during a dance party in a village, during a Government Questions session at the French National Assembly (Assemblee Nationale) in Paris, on November 21, 2023. © AFP / Miguel Medina

“People tend to think that France protected homosexuals compared to, for example, Germany or the United Kingdom. But when you look at the numbers you get a very different picture,” said Schlagdenhaufen, who teaches at the EHESS institute in Paris. .

“France was not the cradle of human rights that we like to think,” he added. “The Revolution attempted to decriminalize homosexuality, but subsequent regimes found other stratagems to repress homosexuals. This repression was enshrined in law in 1942 and even more so in 1960.”

Spanish legislation leads the way

The bill presented on Wednesday, November 22 in the Senate calls for the formal recognition of the responsibility of the French State in the criminalization and persecution of homosexuals. Similar to the measures adopted in other Western countries, it proposes the creation of a mechanism to compensate the victims of the homophobic laws of the French State, offering them an amount of 10,000 euros, together with an allowance of 150 euros for each day spent in the jail and reimbursement of fines.

Most of those victims are likely deceased, giving Bourgi’s proposal largely symbolic value. If passed, the bill would also create a specific crime for denying the deportation of homosexuals during World War II, as already exists for Holocaust denial.

Schlagdenhaufen said France does not have a good record of acknowledging some of the darkest chapters in its history. He noted the late recognition, in 1995, and the active role of the Vichy regime in the deportation of tens of thousands of French Jews to Nazi death camps during World War II.

A group of people take part in the “Pink Parade”, a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride celebration in Nice, southeastern France, on July 9, 2023. © AFP / Valery Hache

“Recognition and redress of historical grievances are an important part of a country’s stance on protecting the rights of LGBTI people,” he said. “If this law is passed, France will be more in line with European standards,” Schlagdenhaufen added.

In 2007, the Spanish socialist government passed a pioneering law that recognized the persecution of homosexuals during Franco’s regime and offered compensation to those who had been imprisoned or tortured in “correction camps” for their sexual orientation. The measure was part of a set of laws that have turned the country from one of Europe’s worst offenders to a world leader in sexual minority rights.

A decade later, the German parliament voted to overturn the convictions of 50,000 gays convicted of homosexuality under a Nazi-era law that remained in force after the war, and offer them compensation. Earlier this month, the Austrian government announced that it had set aside millions of euros to compensate thousands of homosexuals who were prosecuted until the beginning of the century.

“This financial compensation will never, ever be able to compensate for the suffering and injustice that occurred,” Austrian Justice Minister Alma Zadic told reporters, detailing the plan, flanked by two LGBT flags. “But it is of immense importance that… we finally take responsibility for this part of our history.”

Extrajudicial persecution

The Austrian compensation fund will apply to people who have suffered from the country’s discriminatory laws in their health, economic and professional life, whether they have been convicted or not. Its scope makes it much more ambitious than the proposal presented to the French Senate on Wednesday.

While welcoming Bourgi’s text, some experts have called for a broader proposal, pointing out that focusing on Vichy-era legislation obscures a longer history of repression of homosexuality also carried out by republican regimes. .

In an opinion article published by ‘Le Monde’ last year, when Bourgi first presented his bill, sociologist Antoine Idier lamented the “timidity” of a proposal that falls far short of recognizing all the scope of state homophobia, which, according to him, extends far beyond the judicial sphere.

“State homophobia (…) encompasses all the processes by which state policies have contributed (and contribute) to supporting the domination and inferiorization of sexual minorities,” Idier wrote, adding that even a more restrictive view of state repression would find the scope of the Senate proposal wanting.

“State repression of homosexuality dates back to long before 1942,” explained the sociologist, highlighting the extrajudicial persecution of homosexuals carried out by the police throughout the 19th century, “a daily routine of mockery, humiliation, control and harassment”. He pointed to the abusive use of “public indecency” charges, instituted under Napoleon in 1810 and instrumentalized to persecute homosexuals in the private sphere, long before the introduction of an aggravating factor in 1960.

Several people participate in the annual Gay Pride parade, also known as “La Marche des Fiertes” in French, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on June 17, 2023. © AFP / Patrick Hertzog

Not expanding the scope of the bill, he added, “would mean turning a blind eye to a large part of the persecution of homosexuals and exonerating France of a large part of its responsibility.”

Is the Senate an obstacle?

Schlagdenhaufen said he hoped the senator’s text would lay the groundwork for further measures.

“We have to start somewhere,” he said. “And the legislation enacted in 1942 and 1960, with its direct focus on homosexuals, is a good starting point.”

Schlagdenhaufen warned that passage of the bill is far from guaranteed, given the makeup of the Senate. The upper house of the French Parliament is dominated by the conservative party Les Républicains, whose members overwhelmingly rejected same-sex marriage a decade ago, when the party was known as the UMP.

“The Senate has a right-wing conservative majority, traditionally reluctant to recognize the state’s responsibility for past repression,” he said, adding: “It is also not particularly favorable to LGBT rights.”

Before Wednesday’s debate, a Senate committee expressed a number of reservations about the proposed text. He called for a “clear, firm and unambiguous recognition of the discriminatory nature of the laws” against homosexuals, but cited “legal obstacles” to economic reparations.

The commission also argued that denying the deportation of homosexuals in times of war is already punishable under French law, making some of Bourgi’s text redundant.

This last claim will soon be put to the test in the latest high-profile trial against far-right television commentator and former presidential candidate Éric Zemmour, who is facing a lawsuit from several gay rights groups for arguing that a political colleague was right to call the roundup and deportation of French homosexuals during World War II a “myth.”

“It will be interesting to see what laws are cited when the court rules,” Schlagdenhaufen noted. “We will have first-hand evidence of whether the Senate proposal is truly ‘redundant’.”

This article was adapted from its original in English