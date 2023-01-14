The coach talks about the absences towards the derby in Saudi Arabia: “Romelu will be evaluated day by day, Handanovic shouldn’t be there”
Given the trend of the last week, even a little pyrotechnic 1-0 at home against Verona is worth a lot. Because Inter are once again not conceding a goal after Monza and Parma, because they got the three points and the link to a stunned Juventus from Napoli, because the injured players are slowly returning and also because in the meantime Milan have stumbled into a second draw consecutive. The Rossoneri will be the next opponents of Simone Inzaghi on Wednesday, who at the end of the match commented on the success against the Veneto: “We came from the 120 minutes of the Coppa Italia – the coach rejoices – and the team remained lucid. We scored immediately and, despite a a little bit nervous for not doubling the lead, we remained lucid. Verona were coming from a good moment of form”.
Hell, it’s missing
—
The thought of Wednesday’s Super Cup against Milan is inevitable, with Inzaghi immediately speaking of the absentees: “I think Handanovic and Brozovic won’t be able to recover, we will evaluate Lukaku day by day”. Up until the eve there had been two other players in the balance, however: “I was worried about the conditions of my players, but Calhanoglu and Barella gave me availability despite the recent fatigue. However, excellent performances from Mkhitaryan, Gagliardini and Asllani”. Finally, an examination of conscience on the season up to now: “Evaluations are made by comparing them with Napoli, which is far away, because after the defeat against Roma, we won them all except Juventus and Monza”.
January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 23:44)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Inzaghi #remained #lucid #Super #cup #dont #Brozovic #Lukaku
Leave a Reply