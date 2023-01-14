Given the trend of the last week, even a little pyrotechnic 1-0 at home against Verona is worth a lot. Because Inter are once again not conceding a goal after Monza and Parma, because they got the three points and the link to a stunned Juventus from Napoli, because the injured players are slowly returning and also because in the meantime Milan have stumbled into a second draw consecutive. The Rossoneri will be the next opponents of Simone Inzaghi on Wednesday, who at the end of the match commented on the success against the Veneto: “We came from the 120 minutes of the Coppa Italia – the coach rejoices – and the team remained lucid. We scored immediately and, despite a a little bit nervous for not doubling the lead, we remained lucid. Verona were coming from a good moment of form”.