Ajax and FC Twente faced each other in the Eredivisie (0-0) on Saturday evening, but both clubs also meet in the TOTO KNVB Cup. The team from Amsterdam will visit Enschede in the eighth finals, as the draw showed tonight. Cup holder PSV (against FC Emmen) and Feyenoord (against NEC) got a home game.

It is striking that at least one amateur club is allowed to reach the quarterfinals. Spakenburg and VV Katwijk, coming out in the second division, are linked to each other. De Treffers, the third amateur club still in the tournament, will play against De Graafschap in Doetinchem.

Four of the eight games are competitions between premier league clubs. In addition to the duels of Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord, AZ came out against FC Utrecht. The teams from the Kitchen Champion Division that are still in the cup tournament (NAC Breda, ADO Den Haag and De Graafschap) all play for their own audience.

Round of 16 KNVB Cup:

PSV – FC Emmen

NAC Breda – sc Heerenveen

FC Twente-Ajax

Feyenoord – NEC

ADO The Hague – Go Ahead Eagles

Spakenburg – VV Katwijk

AZ-FC Utrecht

The County – The Treffers

The matches in the eighth finals will be played on February 7, 8 and 9. The exact schedule has yet to be determined. The cup tournament will be concluded on April 30 with the final in De Kuip.

