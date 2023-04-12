His matches. His moments. When the level and pressure rise, Simone Inzaghi misses a few times. And in a shady championship so far, the Champions League proves to be a happy island, once again in Portugal, first Porto and now Lisbon, against Benfica : “Great game in a hot stadium and against a big team. The first round went, what’s more with a team that showed they can play it against everyone. We haven’t done well in the last few Serie A matches, but as I always say, we play every ten days. Tonight we are enjoying the victory, but I repeat that it is the first 90 minutes”.

Revenge

—

When asked about the criticisms, Simone Inzaghi replied as follows: “I really don’t have any revenge to take. I work for the good of Inter, it’s right to listen to the criticisms, but we must always work to do better.” And again: “We were very good in both phases, we conceded very little. The boys were extraordinary, in 7 days there will be a return that is anything but obvious. Against Fiorentina, Juve and Salernitana we would have deserved more, but we had to do moreover. We worked as a team tonight. I repeat: in 7 days there will be a showdown. The calendar is incredible, Inter in Italy are the only ones to have this calendar. The boys grit their teeth, we must always improve. In these 18 months you have never heard me say anything because I can’t say anything about commitment. It’s mid-April and we’re in all competitions.”