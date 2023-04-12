Formosan Black Bear vs Winnie the Pooh, aka Xi Jinping. The tension between China and Taiwan is turning into a fight between bears, at least judging by the patch that members of the Taiwan Air Force wear on their jackets. The black bear, the ursus thibetanus formosanus typical of the island, is portrayed as he punches Winnie the Pooh, who represents the Chinese president Xi Jinping as the memes that have been circulating online have been ‘teaching’ for some time. The patch is the creation of Alec Hsu, who has been selling the product since last year. In recent days, since China has launched military maneuvers simulating an offensive against Taiwan, sales have soared. Merit of a photo circulated in the media, as reconstructed by CNN: an air force pilot inspecting a jet and the plantigrade-themed patch is shown on his jacket.