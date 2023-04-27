Inter’s crazy season continues in its unpredictability even if the victory – second in a row after the sweet draw with Benfica – is becoming a pleasant refrain. Simone Inzaghi is enjoying winning the Coppa Italia final with the consequent elimination of Juventus: “It was a wonderful evening – commented the Nerazzurri coach at the end of the match -, the two teams played an intense match. We deserved the final in the the span of the two games, we wanted to go back to Rome and we made it. We enjoy the evening with the boys and the fans, at this pace it’s not easy”.

The words

“We have never lost a meter against a team with top quality players – continues the Inzaghi analysis -: in some moments we went to take them up, in others we lowered ourselves like a real team”. Then there’s also time for a few compliments for his loyalist Francesco Acerbi: “He’s a player I know, with a lot of quality both on and off the pitch, luckily the club satisfied me in the summer… The important thing though is that I’m managing to have everyone available, apart from Skriniar. Allegri? Before the match, he complimented me for the semi-final of the Champions League”.