In Moscow, 82 polyclinics were updated under the overhaul program. About this on Monday, May 15, the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Monday, after a major overhaul, two polyclinics for adults were opened in the Pechatniki district and in Zelenograd. Patients are ready to accept the updated branch No. 1 of polyclinic No. 109 and polyclinic department No. 5 of the city clinical hospital named after Konchalovsky. Medical assistance is provided by specialists of eight popular specialties, writes NSN.

According to the mayor, polyclinics in the capital are being updated according to the new Moscow standard. Currently, 82 polyclinic buildings out of 200 are already open, where repairs are planned, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

The official noted that during the repair, specialists replaced all engineering systems, made redevelopment and stylish design, installed the most modern equipment. The waiting area for visitors was equipped with coolers, sofas, TVs and air conditioners, the website writes. aif.ru. In addition, the territories around polyclinics were put in order, the TV channel notes. “360”.

“Medical care here is provided by doctors of eight popular specialties – residents will be able to carefully monitor their health and undergo the necessary studies near their homes,” the mayor is quoted as saying. “Moscow 24”.

In April, it became known that dozens of polyclinics would open in Moscow in the coming months after reconstruction. In the near future, it is planned to launch dozens of first-tier medical facilities as part of a large-scale program for updating the outpatient fund of the capital.

In March, Sergei Sobyanin announced the acceleration of a large-scale reconstruction program for the district clinics of the capital. Construction and installation work is planned to be completed by the end of 2023. kp.ru.