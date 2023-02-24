In “invincible love“, Leona Bravo has a clear objective and will not rest until justice is done. Know what time and where to see chapter 5 of the series of The stars.

This Friday, February 24, chapter 5 of “Invincible Love” arrives. The telenovela inspired by the Portuguese production “Salty Sea: Hope Never Dies” aired on Monday, February 20. Now, the preview shows how Leona Bravo will seek to get closer to her children. Furthermore, the character played by Angelique Boyer He will continue to approach the son of Ramsés Torrenegroa, like David Alejo.

Next, we will tell you everything about the premiere of today’s episode of the Las Estrellas soap opera, so that you can discover what will happen to your favorite characters.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 5

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

The telenovela is broadcast on Las Estrellas, from Monday to Friday. Its first chapter premiered on February 20, 2023, replacing “Cabo”, which starred Bárbara de Regil and Matías Novoa.

What time do the episodes come out?

The Televisa-Univision telenovela can be seen in prime time, that is, at 9:30 p.m.

“Invincible Love”: what is it about?

The protagonists of “Invincible Love”. Photo: Televisa-Univision

“Invincible Love” tells the story of Marena Ramos, who becomes Leona Bravo to take revenge on Ramsés Torrenegro for the murder of her entire family. On the way, she will meet Gael, a man she loved in adolescence and who is the son of the executioner of her relatives.

Cast of “Invincible Love”