Volkswagen must pay an owner of a Golf TDI purchased in 2010 3000 euros in compensation because he would have paid too much for his diesel car at the time, the court in Haarlem has ruled. At the time of purchase, the man did not know that there was cheating software in his car, which made the car appear cleaner than it actually was.

