Bicycle manufacturer Accell is taken over by a group of investors. The consortium led by KKR has left 1.6 billion euros for the company behind brands such as Batavus and Sparta. The acquisition, which is still pending the usual approvals, is expected to close around the summer.
As an investment company, KKR is active in Landal and Roompot (holiday parks), Lyft (mobile apps), Zwift (exercise bikes) and parking company QPark.
Accell expects to be able to grow faster with the new shareholders. The head office will remain in Heerenveen after the takeover. The takeover will also have no effect on staff, the statement said.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Investors #acquire #bicycle #manufacturer #Batavus #Sparta
Leave a Reply