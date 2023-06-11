According to the Interior Minister, the Federal Criminal Police Office has for the first time created a picture of the criminal activity of the activists. Crime doesn’t help the climate, says Nancy Faeser. The opposite is the case.

Last generation activists at a protest in Berlin at the end of May Image: EPA

DLast generation climate activists are credited with 580 crimes. “The Federal Criminal Police Office has created a nationwide picture of the situation for the first time,” said Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) in the newspaper “Bild am Sonntag”. “580 crimes can be attributed to the last generation since the beginning of 2022, 740 people have come to the attention of the police,” she said. Above all, it is about coercion and property damage.

Faeser sharply criticized the activists’ protest. “We do not accept that activists violate the rights of others,” she said. “This is of no use to climate protection at all, on the contrary: the activists are massively damaging acceptance. In many places we see the police stepping in and activists ending up in court.” But there are differences between criminals and extremists.

Last generation activists regularly tape themselves to streets, blocking traffic or daubing artwork to raise awareness of their demands. Just last Thursday, an activist was fined 400 euros by the Hamburg District Court after a protest in the Audimax of the University of Hamburg for damage to property.