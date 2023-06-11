Sega has revealed the name of the team which is involved in the development of Sonic Superstars: it is about Arzesta studio founded by Naoto Ohshima, the original designer of the famous character who later became the icon of Sega.

In a recent VGC interview with the head of the Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, the latter reported that the development of Sonic Superstars was entrusted to Arzest, reporting that “Arzest and Ohshima-san are 100% the developers of the game”, thus suggesting that they are working with considerable autonomy, with the support of Sega.

In fact, indications on the design and some other aspects of the game have arrived from the parent company, but otherwise the design and development is all the work of Arzest. Being the team of Naoto Ohshima, who created Sonic as an illustratorshould ensure for a certain fidelity to the original material.

On the other hand, Ohshima also previously worked on other Sega games such as Sonic CD, Sonic Adventure and others before leaving the company and starting his own independent team. Arzest was founded by a large part of the Artoon team and is the author of various games for Nintendo and mobile platforms mainly as a support studio: he previously collaborated on Yoshi’s New Island, Hey Pikmin and Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr. ‘s Journey on Nintendo 3DS as well as Terra Battle and Fantasian with Mistwalker for mobile platforms.

Iizuka explained that Sega had also initially thought of Christian Whitehead and Headcannon, authors of the excellent Sonic Mania, but the agreement did not go through, moving the work to Arzest. As for the soundtrack, he’s in charge once again Jun Senouean audio veteran with regards to Sonic in particular.

Sonic Superstars was announced during the Summer Game Fest 2023 and we also had the opportunity to learn more about it with a test published in the past few hours.