Several South Korean media outlets have reported that a nurse, allegedly left his post in unit C of the 28th Infantry Divisionin Gyeonggi province, South Korea, and drove for 30 minutes to the 5th Infantry Division (also located in the aforementioned province), to see Jin from BTSwho enlisted in the military service in December 2022. Likewise, it was announced that would have vaccinated him without authorization from his superiors against epidemic hemorrhagic fever.

This apparently happened last January, when the K-Pop idol was receiving basic training at the Recruit Training Center of the 5th Infantry Division, a situation that has worried the BTS ARMY, as Kim Seokjin’s security was breached.

According to Beta News, the nursing officer, identified as Lieutenant “A” from Division 28, she is also accused of illegally extracting a large quantity of medicine (Tylenol) from her unitto deliver it to the unit where Jin is.

“The nurse administered a second dose of the vaccine against epidemic hemorrhagic fever, also known as hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, to Jin in the medical room of the training center. The nursing officer returned to her unit and reportedly said: ‘Jin from BTS I was very sick’. The news report stated that the nurse officer left her workplace without permission from her superior.”

BTS’s Jin will be discharged in June 2024.

According to Article 79 of the Korean Military Criminal Law, Unauthorized Leave of Absence, “a person who temporarily leaves his place of duty or a designated place without permission, or fails to arrive at a designated place at a specified time, be punishable by imprisonment or without work for not more than one yearor with a fine not to exceed three million won“.

The case of the nurse’s unauthorized departure was filed as a civil complaint and it was revealed that the 28th Infantry Division, the 5th Infantry Division and the Military Police Corps of the 5th Corps conducted a joint investigation last March.

TV Report Korea reported that The Ministry of National Defense is investigating what happened. An HYBE employee said, “Regarding Jin’s situation, we have confirmed the data with the Korean Ministry of National Defense. After the unit received the file and investigated in March, they found that nurse ‘A’ had performed an unauthorized visit to another unit in January. The division is conducting further legal investigations and has stated that it will strictly handle this case in accordance with the law and regulations.”

For its part, MBC News released a statement of the nurse who vaccinated Jinin which denies intentionally going to the 5th Infantry Division, “I didn’t know he was in the unit, I just went to help them with work.” However, Army spokespersons reiterated that she left her post without authorization. Also, it was revealed that BTS’s “Worldwide Handsome” would have had a hard time after being vaccinated, as it was painful.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp