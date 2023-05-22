Monday, May 22, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía respond to Shakira: this is their old acquaintance ‘love nest’

May 22, 2023
Piqué and Clara Chía respond to Shakira: this is their old acquaintance 'love nest'


Clara Chía, Piqué and Shakira

The triad Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Photo:

Gerard Pique’s Instagram, Shakira’s YouTube

The triad Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Clara Chía seems to become the owner of the shelters that belonged to Shakira. There is no stopping her.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira seem destined to never be apart. This weekend, after the singer uploaded a photo with the Argentine artists Bizarrap and Duki, the former Barcelona player chose to upload his own photo.

And, as everyone discovered, he did it with his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí. However, what went unnoticed was the supposed hidden message that the image would have.

Piqué and Clara Chía put their ‘love nest’ in Shakira’s old shelter

Photo:

Screenshot Kings League, Video of ‘CHANCE’ from Europa Press

As some entertainment portals have been able to infer, the last image of Piqué and his new girlfriend would be in one of the vacation homes where Shakira and the former player spent their vacations.

As reported, the property would be located in Catalan Sardinia, in the small town of Bolvir.

(Keep reading: “Piqué shamed Shakira’s children”: unexpected reaction from the ex-soccer player).

The place, which Piqué and Shakira would have bought as part of the birth of their last child, consists of three floors, and its environment presents a beautiful contrast between the modern and the rustic.

Today, according to the accounts of followers of Piqué and Clara Chía, the house would no longer be the family refuge that it once was. On the contrary, his happiest guest is none other than Clara Chía Martí.

“It’s Clara’s favorite place”the anonymous accounts comment on that striking response from the couple to Shakira.

