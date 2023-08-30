The proceedings against Till Lindemann have been discontinued, but the discussion has not ended. There is a lack of ideas as to how we want to deal with such cases beyond the legal dispute.

What for a long déjà vu this summer: the excitement, the accusations, the intimidation, the whole spectacle, which now, unsurprisingly, ends with the investigation being closed. Lo and behold, the alleged culprit was innocent, it is now said, the rule of law has spoken.

Once again, one last time for the time being, back to the facts. The investigations by the Berlin public prosecutor’s office against the Rammstein singer Till Lindemann were started for two reasons: suspected violations of the Narcotics Act in connection with sexual offences. For better or for worse, the fact that none of the women who made allegations against him this summer sought legal proceedings themselves, that a discontinued case is not an acquittal, but only testifies that no sufficient evidence could be found for the allegations made be re-emphasized. That allegations of sex crimes are generally extremely difficult to prove is also not news.