Yet another road accident involving a 42-year-old cyclist in Milan. It took place in Corso XXII Marzo at number 39, in the Palazzo di Giustizia area.

According to reports from the firefighters, a car carrying two people overturned and, falling, knocked down a pole under which the cyclist was stuck.

The car passengers are conscious. The woman was transported in code red to the hospital. The policemen ‘freed’ the two people who were trapped inside the car, entrusting them to the care of the health workers.

About 24 hours ago another woman, Francesca Quaglia, was involved in another road accident aboard her bicycle in Milan.

The episode took place in via Caldara near piazza Medaglie d’Oro. The 28-year-old, originally from the province of Bologna, was hit and killed by a truck driven by a 54-year-old. The Milan prosecutor’s office has opened a file on the matter with the hypothesis of the crime of road homicide.

From the first reconstruction of the local police it seems that the young woman riding a bicycle was stopped next to the heavy vehicle at the traffic lights intersection with Piazza Medaglie d’oro. At the restart, when the green light came on, the young woman ended up under the wheels of the truck and was crushed. The brigade of the mobile unit acquired the footage from the surveillance cameras and the accounts of the witnesses.