After Simon Leviev’s story went viral with The Tinder Scammer, Netflix brought a new production focused on true crime: Inventing Anna. The 10-part series comes with the hallmark of producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy) and two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner (Ozark) to recount Anna Delvey’s puzzling intricacies.

The plot introduces us to a young woman who deceived and swindled the upper echelons of society in New York. In that sense, and in addition to the original material that narrates the real facts of the Anna Sorokin case (real name of the false socialite), Garner decided to visit her source of inspiration in prison.

Going to a prison can be a bizarre experience, but for the aforementioned interpreter it was somewhat different, since the situation escalated from stable to uncomfortable in a short time.

“Actually, (she) is very sweet. She is very charming. She is very gentle. But then his voice becomes less soft when he wants something.” said the actress in an interview with Town & Country (via Daily Mail).

Why did Julia Garner visit Anna in jail?

In addition to incorporating it into her preparation process to structure her character, Julia Garner revealed to the aforementioned magazine that she decided to go see Sorokin to get to know her better, although she did not necessarily get everything she needed.

“I wanted to see if he had any remorse for what happened, or time to reflect,” he said, but his concern did not find an answer. She only received a “I really don’t have that much time to think” from the inmate.

Still, Julia is hopeful that viewers can better understand the woman she plays for Netflix: “People don’t have to agree with what she did, but I want to help people understand why he did it. I’m curious what Anna will think of me representing her.”

Inventing Anna – official synopsis

In Making Anna Up, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of the New York social scene—and stole their money, too. But is Anna New York’s biggest hustler, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

The young woman and the reporter form a dark and hilarious love-hate bond as she awaits trial and our reporter races against the clock to answer New York’s biggest question: who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People – and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as producer.